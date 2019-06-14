Howard G. Hobaugh, 95, of Monongahela, formerly of Ford City and Hermitage, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in The Residence at Hilltop, Carroll Township.

Born August 26, 1923, in Ford City, he was a son of Maurice E. and Helen B. Walter Hobaugh.

After his graduation from Ford City High School, Howard enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and served as a corporal and airplane mechanic during World War II with the 87th Troop Carrier Squadron of the 438th Troop Carrier Group, which was part of the celebrated 101st Airborne Division, who dropped the first paratroopers on D-Day. He was honored with the Good Conduct Medal and Distinguished Unit Badge European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with seven Bronze Stars. He retired as an electrician after 19 years from General Motors and after 23 years from PPG.

Mr. Hobaugh was a former member of the First Baptist churches in Ford City and Sharon, serving as a trustee for both. He was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association, Free and Accepted Masons, Seneca Lodge 805, a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6166, American Legion Sharon Post and a past Ford Cliff Borough council member. One of his proudest accomplishments was in 2003, at the age of 80, earning his associates degree from Penn State, Shenango Valley Campus.

Mr. Hobaugh was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh and Penn State sports, attending Penn State football games into his 80s with his family. He also enjoyed riding rollercoasters with his five grandchildren into his 70s. He will be greatly missed by his furry family, Abby and Ziva.

He is survived by a daughter, Lynda Nester of Monongahela, Carroll Township; two sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn and Susan Hobaugh of Herndon, Va., and Douglas and Rita Hobaugh of Greenville; brother Maurice E. "Duke" Jr. and wife Irene Hobaugh of Birdsboro; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Kim) Hobaugh, Amy Hobaugh, Kimberly (Jacob) Romigh, Shelby Nester and Renae (Nicholas Sr.) Schiavo; three great-grandchildren, Crosby Hobaugh and Rose and Nicholas (Nico) Schiavo Jr.; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Hilda M. Hobaugh, who passed away July 20, 2013; a son-in-law, Garret Nester, who passed away May 26, 2007; grandson Thomas Garret Nester; and sister Helen Jean Bernard.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, June 15, in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the Mon-Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad.

Contributions may be made in Mr. Hobaughs name to either the Monongahela Valley Hospital Foundation, 1163 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063, or The Residence at Hilltop, 210 Route 837, Monongahela, PA 15063.