Howard G. Smith, 92, of Avella, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 3, 2020, in his home.

He was born July 29, 1927, in Washington, a son of the late George Guy and Bessie Louella Craig Smith.

Mr. Smith was a 1945 graduate of Avella High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served in the First Armored Division Tank Battalion as a welder during Korea and was honorably discharged in 1956.

After Howard served his country, he went back to being a lifelong dairy farmer on his family farm in Avella and was also a school bus driver for Avella Area School District.

Mr. Smith was a member of Grove United Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder.

On February 4, 1996, in Grove United Presbyterian Church, he married Linda Lea Keenan Smith, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 24 years, are a son, Scott G. (Jamie) Smith of Avella; six grandchildren, Heather (Craig) Curtis, Lee M. (Lauren) Thieroff, Linda M. Thieroff, Ashley Ritchey, Ryan J. and Tyler W. Smith; one great-granddaughter, Sayvyn.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Ernest Lloyd Smith; a nephew, Chris W. Smith; and a niece, Carrie L. Thieroff.

Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Grove United Presbyterian Church, 125 East Main Street, West Middletown, PA 15379, on Friday, February 7, where additional visitations will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 am on Saturday, February 8, with Rich Narus officiating.

Burial will be in West Middletown Cemetery. Full military rites will be accorded graveside by Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 of Avella.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grove United Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 88, West Middletown, PA 15379.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.