Howard H. Durbin, 81, of Washington, passed away surrounded by family May 17, 2019. Born December 19, 1937, he was a son of the late Goldie and Charles Durbin.

He was the beloved husband to the late Bonnie E. Durbin; loving father of Amy Kirkland, Howard Durbin and Becky (Lee) McMurdy; cherished grandfather to Nicole (Josh) Harshall, Jessica Johnston, Joe Durbin, Stephanie Barrows, Morgan and Rachel McMurdy, Anthony, Emily and Madison Durbin; dear great-grandfather to Josh and Gabby Harshall, Anthony and Tessa Johnston, and Ryan Durbin; loving brother to his twin, Harold, and Bob Durbin, Mary Davis and Betty Robinson. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Leroy, George, Bill and Lloyd Durbin.

Howard was one of the first employees of Washington Penn Plastics, where he worked for more than 40 years. He enjoyed playing guitars, gardening, working on cars and raising pugs. Howard most importantly loved the time he spent with his family and he will be dearly missed.

At Howard's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society.

