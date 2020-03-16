Howard J. "Puz" Wardle Jr., 93, formerly of Finleyville, died Friday March 13, 2020, in Brethren Care Village, Ashland, Ohio.

He was born June 1, 1926, in Venetia, a son of Howard Sr. and Bessie Murdy Wardle.

Mr. Wardle was a retired miner with Consolidated Coal Company.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, was a member and past master of Charleroi-Monongahela Lodge 337, F&AM, in Monongahela and was a very active member of the former Gastonville Methodist Church.

Puz was an avid golfer and enjoyed flying airplanes.

Surviving are a son, Dr. Terry H. Wardle (Cheryl) of Ashland; a daughter, Bonita G. "Bonny" Wardle Roche-Lanham (Isaac) of Fayette City; a sister, Pearl Campbell of Midland; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his wife, Norma Spencer Wardle, who died in October 2017, and two sisters, Margaret Wilson and Katherine Bell.

Due to the recent nationwide health concerns, there will be no public viewing and a private interment will be held in Finleyville Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Brethren Care Village, 2140 Center Street, Ashland, OH 44805.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Finleyville.

Condolences may be expressed at kegelfuneralhome.com.