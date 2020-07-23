1/1
Howard L. Morgan Jr.
1928 - 2020
Howard L. Morgan Jr., 92, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

He was born June 28, 1928, in Houston, a son of Howard Sr., and Louise Crawford Morgan.

Mr. Morgan was a 1945 graduate of Chartiers High School.

He had worked for Ragner Benson Construction Company doing their payroll.

Mr. Morgan was a veteran having served for the United States Army.

He was a member of the Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, a 32nd Degree Mason, member of Chartiers Lodge #297 Free & Accedpted Masons of Canonsburg, Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh and Millers Run Grange for over 50 years where he had served as treasurer.

Mr. Morgan enjoyed bowling and playing dart ball.

On April 10, 1951, he married Katherine Fehl, who passed away April 11, 2016.

Surviving are a son, Howard "Skip" Morgan III of Canonsburg; two grandchildren, Camryn and Luc Morgan; a sister, Patricia Weaver; and many nieces and nephews.

A daughter, Karen Morgan, is deceased.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. A service will be private.

Donations can be made to Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
