Howard L. Stimpson III, 68, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in TownView Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

He was born April 26, 1951, in Renovo, a son of the late Howard L. Stimpson Jr. and Mildred L. Stroupe Stimpson.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War, he was inducted October 6, 1969, and was honorably discharged May 11, 1972. For his service, he was awarded the Expert Rifle Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. His last duty assignment and major command was with Company C, 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry U.S. Army Europe.

Mr. Stimpson had worked as an over-the-road truck driver, then locally for Waste Management.

Howard was a member of the Washington Veterans of Foreign Wars and enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting.

On March 12, 1974, he married Linda D. Seaman, who survives.

Also surviving are two children, Heather (John) Rush of Washington and John (Lynda) Stimpson of Ellsworth; a sister, Linda (Robert) Reyes of Texas; seven grandchildren, Amber, Nichole, Allen, Zoe, Sara, Mark and Faith; a great-grandchild, Ava; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Stephen Stimpson and Larry Lewis.

At the request of the deceased, burial in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray, will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

