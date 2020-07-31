Hubert Paul Blake, 74, of Spraggs, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in his residence.



He was born June 28, 1946, in Four States, W.Va., a son of the late Albert Blake and Geraldine Gillespie Blake Bolyard.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Blake was preceded in death by his stepfather, Denver Bolyard; and one sister, Stella Bolyard.



Mr. Blake was a retired warden from the Greene County Prison. He also was a United States Army veteran.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, playing poker, listening to music, and spending quality time with his family.



Surviving are his wife, Mary Rose Blake; children Paula Cummins of Spraggs, Jeffrey and wife Marnie Blake of Spraggs, Elizabeth and husband Julian Berger of Stephens City, Va.; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Blake, Jonathan Cummins, Tyler Cummins, Ashley Reynolds, Julian Berger IV and Isaiah Berger; six great-grandchildren, Maddi, Scotty, Zach, Ayden, Logan and Jayden; sisters and brother, Nellie (Peg) Ford of Four States, Deborah Bolyard of Fairmont, W.Va., Stephanie Liston of Morgantown, W.Va., and Denver Bolyard and wife Nancy of Kernsville, W.Va.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, in the Owen-Neely Funeral Home, 5894 Mason-Dixon Highway, Blacksville, W.Va. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 11 am. Saturday, Aug. 1, with the Rev. Monica Calvert officiating. Interment will follow in the Phillips Cemetery, Spraggs.



We appreciate in the unknown times, with the COVID-19 pandemic, that attending a visitation may not be in your best interest. If you are attending the visitation, we will be promoting social distancing and masks will be required.

