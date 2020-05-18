The Rev. Hugh M. Crawford made a peaceful passage into eternal life Saturday, May 16, 2020.The son of Dr. Glenn and Mabel Montgomery Crawford, he was born October 21, 1924, in West Alexander.He was the loving and beloved husband of the late Marilyn S. Crawford, whom he married in 1951. Surviving are daughters Christina Bowers, Carolyn (Frank) McElwain and Elizabeth (Timothy) Evans; a son, Stephen (Julie) Crawford; special family friend Lynn (Chris Ball) Pelco; grandchildren Jennifer (Andy) Straub, Jessica (Graig) Tuschong, Alexa and Charlie Evans, Kyle (Taylor Wright) Crawford and Brittany (Alex) Giordon; nine great-grandchildren; beloved nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends.Hugh grew up in Meadville, with his sisters, Helen (Bob) Beswick and Marybelle (Gerry) Enslen, both of whom are deceased.After serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II, Hugh graduated from Allegheny College, where he and Marilyn met, and then McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago. He was ordained a Presbyterian minister, following his father into a life of service. He served congregations in Meadville, Bellefonte and West Mifflin, before becoming a full-time chaplain at Allegheny General Hospital, where he served what he believed to be his true pastoral calling: compassionate support to patients and families in need.After retiring from full-time ministry, and moving to Washington, Hugh continued to serve as an interim minister to churches in the Washington Presbytery, including The Church of the Covenant, where Marilyn was an active member.Beyond a devotion to his calling and his family, Hugh was a sports enthusiast and particularly loved attending high school and college athletic events. Spending time with family and friends, visits to Conneaut Lake and Massanetta Springs, and rhyming and singing with his children and grandchildren were among Hugh's greatest joys.The ever-present twinkle in his eye, a reflection of his playful nature, will be sorely missed and fondly remembered. Hugh leaves a legacy of caring, love and faithfulness.Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 18, 2020.