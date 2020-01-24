Hugh P. "Babe" Walker, 87, of McDonald, passed Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

He was born May 7, 1932 in Cecil, a son of Thomas and Christina O'Rouke Walker.

Mr. Walker was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.

Hugh was a Millwright for J&L Steel (later LTV) for 28 years, where he retired in 1984.

On March 10, 1956, he married Janice H. Brancart, who survives.

Mr. Walker was a life member of the McDonald Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also was a member of the American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations Local 1211.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Timothy P. (Patricia) Walker of McDonald and David T. (Noreen) Walker of Ann Arbor, Mich.; two daughters, Tina M. (Jeremy) Edwards of Wexford and Amy L. (Lauren) Walker of Oakdale; four grandchildren, Jessica L. Ekman, Nathan P. Walker, Kathleen A. Walker and Steven D. Walker; and two great-grandchildren, Greta and Gus Ekman.

Deceased are two sisters, Anna Mary Walker and Kathleen Harris; and two brothers, Joseph and Cornelius Walker.

All services and interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies are private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 218 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a .