Hugh R. Buzzard, 75, of Marietta, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, September 30, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Born September 11, 1944, in Moundsville, W.Va., Hugh was a son of the late Hugh A. Buzzard and Frederica B. Buzzard.

After graduating from the Linsey Military Institute he attended and graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College where he met his wife, Ginny Milliken Buzzard. They had been married 53 years.

Before retirement, Hugh was president of Atlas Steel in Parkersburg, W.Va., for more than 20 years. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Of Williamstown, serving on many committees. He was also very involved with the Marietta College Men's Basketball program, having fostered players Kevin Knab, Kyle Dixon and Tyler Hammond. Hugh's lifelong passion was collecting and selling antiques, especially Fostoria glassware.

Hugh is survived by his son, Tim Buzzard and daughter-in-law Grace and their two children, Jacob and Ella of Naperville, Ill.; his daughter, Anne Buzzard Waller and son-in-law Louis and their three children, Lauren, Taylor and Elliott of Canonsburg; and his beautiful and beloved sister, Charlotte Buzzard Hummell and brother-in-law Bob of Columbus, Ohio. Hugh is also survived by several loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 7, and from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, at First Baptist Church of Williamstown, 431 Highland Avenue, Williamstown, WV 26187. A memorial service will immediately follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Of Williamstown, 431 Highland Avenue, Williamstown, WV 26187, or to the Hugh Buzzard Spread Your Wings Scholarship Fund, c/o Marietta Community Foundation, P.O. Box 77, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Dr. Abhyankar, Dr. Cawley, Marietta Hospice, Marietta Memorial Staff and the James Cancer Center Staff provided love and care to Hugh.

