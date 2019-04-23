Ian James Marks, 27, of Washington, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in UPMC-Montefiore, Pittsburgh.

He was born April 11, 1991, in Pittsburgh, the son of Dr. R. Timothy and LuAnn Miller Marks of Washington.

Mr. Marks was a 2010 graduate of Trinity High School, and went on to obtain his Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University in 2015. Ian then matriculated at Clarion University, where he achieved his Master of Library Science degree.

He went on to work for the Carnegie Library System in the West End of Pittsburgh for two years. While working as an undergraduate at California University, he worked for Washington Home Depot in the paint department.

Ian was an avid gamer, and particularly loved playing "Zelda." He was also an animal lover, mountain biker, kayaker and was engaged in many outdoor and fitness activities.

He was the recipient of the Liberal Arts Presidential Scholar Award while attending California University, where he also was on the academics honors list. He was a member of the Phi Alpha Theta National Honor Society, Pi Kappa Chapter, and the American Library Association.

He volunteered at California Area Historical Society and worked as a volunteer archivist at the LeMoyne House, Washington. He worked in China as an English as a Second Language teacher.

Dr. and Mrs. Marks wish to express their gratitude to all of the medical professionals at both the UPMC Presbyterian Emergency Department and Montefiore Hospital for their kindness and compassion.

Friends will be received for a memorial service 1 to 2 p.m., the hour of services, Saturday, April 27, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. All other services were private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to California Area Historical Society, 429 Wood Street, California, PA 15419. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, and Lawrence K. Donovan, director.