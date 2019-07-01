Ida Mae Gray Wise, 83, of Chartiers Township, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Greenery.

She was born February 16, 1936, in West Finley, a daughter of the late Merle Eugene Gray and Bernice E. Little Gray.

Ida Mae worked at the Washington Hospital as an anesthesia assistant and retired after 47 years of service. After retiring, she worked part time in the cafeteria with the Chartiers-Houston School District and enjoyed it.

She enjoyed golfing, crocheting, decorating and gardening and lead a very active lifestyle. She loved spending time with family and friends and loved her dogs.

Ida Mae was an active member at Chartiers Crossroads United Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are her children, Donna Mae (Warren) Malone of Burgettstown, Merle Leroy Wise of Washington, Traci Darlene (Bruce) Butala of Hidden Valley, Donald Roy (Joyce) Wise II of Washington and Connie Sue Tripoli of Washington; seven grandchildren, Samantha (Ryan "Tyler") Rubright, Chase Malone, Christopher (Tori Gourn) White, Domenique Tripoli, Danielle Tripoli, Ean Donald (Helen) Wise and Zoe Grace Wise; and three great-grandchildren, Braxton Joseph White, Harper Danette White and Annabelle Rubright.

All services are private and have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Washington Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

