Ida Zoldak, formerly of Cokeburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020, hours before her 95th birthday, in the home of her daughter, Lynn Tighe, with whom she resided for the last five years.

She was born September 24, 1925, in Cokeburg, as a first generation American to the late Gerri and Filomena Berardinelli from Corfino, Italy.

She was the loving wife of Michael Zoldak, who passed February 23, 1985; and the loving grandmother of Ryan Michael Chute, who passed January 2, 2002.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn and husband Charles Tighe of Mount Laurel, N.J.; her daughter, Michele and husband Norman Chute of Zelienople; grandson Kyler Chute of Zelienople; sister-in-law Josephine Berardinelli of Washington; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ida was the last surviving sibling out of eight, Jean (Michael) Anderanin, Myra (Frank) Swatz, Evelyn (Perino) Marran, Rose (Paul) Katroscik, Albert (Christine) Berardinelli, Joseph (Rita) Berardinelli and Dick (Josephine) Berardinelli.

Over the years, Ida was very involved in the community. She was a member of Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Bentleyville, a member of the Rosary Society for the former St. Joseph's Church in Cokeburg, a member of the Cokeburg Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, a Girl Scout leader and member of the Bentworth Band Boosters.

Ida loved bowling. She was on a league for 50 years, up until the age of 90. Her family especially enjoyed her stories of growing up in Cokeburg and working in the family store, Berardinelli's Grocery. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to listen. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed by family and friends.

