Ila Marie Bistarkey, 88, of McDonald, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center.

She was born June 20, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant Township, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Norma Prevost Fye.

Mrs. Bistarkey was a member of McDonald Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed traveling to Florida and volunteering at thrift shops.

She worked as an assembler for Stylette Plastic in Oakdale.

Surviving are two sons, Stephen Bistarkey III of McDonald and Dale (Barb) Bistarkey of Imperial; four grandchildren, Stephen (Alissa) Bistarkey of McDonald, Nicolas (Ashley) Bistarkey of Weirton, W.Va., Ryan Bistarkey of Pittsburgh and Dale Bistarkey Jr. of Weirton; four great-grandchildren, Dominic, Amelia and Emma Bistarkey, and Kingston Torez; sister Gayle Endler of Canonsburg; and brothers Ken Fye of North Carolina and Robert Fye of Erie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Stephen Bistarkey Jr.; sister Wilma Jean Klimas; and granddaughter Carolyn Bistarkey.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, with Pastor Gary Chorpenning officiating.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.