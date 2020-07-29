1/1
Ila Marie Bistarkey
1932 - 2020
Ila Marie Bistarkey, 88, of McDonald, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center.

She was born June 20, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant Township, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Norma Prevost Fye.

Mrs. Bistarkey was a member of McDonald Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed traveling to Florida and volunteering at thrift shops.

She worked as an assembler for Stylette Plastic in Oakdale.

Surviving are two sons, Stephen Bistarkey III of McDonald and Dale (Barb) Bistarkey of Imperial; four grandchildren, Stephen (Alissa) Bistarkey of McDonald, Nicolas (Ashley) Bistarkey of Weirton, W.Va., Ryan Bistarkey of Pittsburgh and Dale Bistarkey Jr. of Weirton; four great-grandchildren, Dominic, Amelia and Emma Bistarkey, and Kingston Torez; sister Gayle Endler of Canonsburg; and brothers Ken Fye of North Carolina and Robert Fye of Erie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Stephen Bistarkey Jr.; sister Wilma Jean Klimas; and granddaughter Carolyn Bistarkey.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, with Pastor Gary Chorpenning officiating.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
JUL
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
JUL
31
Interment
Forest Lawn Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA 15321
7247459510
