Ilse Meyer Koci, 85, of Marianna, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in Respicenter, Waynesburg.

She was born September 20, 1934, in Darmstadt, Germany, a daughter of the late Karl and Elizabeth Meyer.

She attended Girls School in Darmstadt, graduating with the Class of 1952.

A short time later, she met Paul Koci Jr., who was stationed in Darmstadt with the 62nd Military Police Highway Patrol Company of the U.S. Army. The two were married October 16, 1953, and shared in 66 years of marriage before his death March 15, 2020.

Ilse worked most of her life as a homemaker and had previously worked as a secretary.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, animals, her garden and flowers as well as spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Stephen Koci of Ohio and Richard (Brenda Lacotta) of Marianna.

Also surviving are three sisters, Dorthea Horn of Winston-Salem, N.C., Ushi Blumenschein of Muhltal, Germany and Elisabeth Guerdan of Darmstadt; and a brother, Karl Meyer of Darmstadt.

In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren, Eric, Kellie, Stephanie and Taylor, and four great-grandchildren, Domonic, Hunter, Ryder and Carson.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a sister, Marianne Koch.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements are private and entrusted to Nichol Funeral Homes, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington. Interment will be in Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.