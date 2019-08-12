Imogene Bable, 76, of Washington, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born November 20, 1942, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Otis and Emma Burton Blankenship.

Mrs. Bable retired as a unit clerk for Washington County Health Center.

On September 6, 1985, she married James T. Bable, who died January 15, 2007.

Surviving are three children, daughter Victoria L. Lapham of Washington, son William S. (Jean) Cunningham of Eighty Four and daughter Anita K. Cunningham of Washington; five grandchildren, Kayla Cole, Ashley Angott, Morgan Lapham, Alyssa Bell and Keri Cunningham; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anna Irene Cunningham of Washington and Darlene (Ford) Drake of Maysel, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a nephew, Michael Cunningham.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

