Imogene "Jean" Coen Dalbo, 83, of Cecil Township, passed away November 22, 2020, at the home of her niece, while under hospice care.

She was the loving wife of Fred Dalbo, with whom she shared 21 years of marriage until his death in 2004.

She was born in Hendersonville, a daughter of the late James Burl and Mary Ellen Brewer Coen.

Jean graduated from University of Pittsburgh. She loved her career as an elementary school teacher in the Canon- McMillan School District for 33 years. Aunt "Jeannie" was particularly proud of her eight nieces and nephews, whom she cherished as if they were her own. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, crocheting and puzzle building. She loved time spent with family and friends above all else. She was known by all who knew and loved her for her kindness, her beautiful smile, her laugh, and her endless supply of beautifully crocheted scrubbies.

Jean is survived by her nieces, Pam (Jeff) Ackerman, Becky (Joe) Wilks, Billie Sue (Dave) Sayres, Mary Beth Miesemer, Rose (George) Brozenick, Mary (Terry) Shuba; and her nephews, Burl (Margie) Coen and Jeff Coen. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Elise (Chris) Gutacker; two great-granddaughters, Winnie and Shirley Gutacker; and her sister-in-law, Ella Coen. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by her loving brothers, James Clair Coen, George Coen and Bill Coen; and her sister, Ilene Coen.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 29, in Coleman Taylor Funeral Home, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, with Rev. Sue Petritis officiating, followed by interment in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

The family requests that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing in accordance with CDC regulations. Brief visits are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Christian Church of North America, 605 Shirls Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.