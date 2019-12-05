Iona Hines, 90, of Washington, passed away peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019.

She was born May 3, 1929, in Athens, Ala., a daughter of the late Cephas and Cora Banks Allen.

Mrs. Hines was a homemaker and a member of the Apostolic Christian Temple on Wylie Avenue in Washington. Her church and family were her life. Mrs. Hines loved her entire family dearly and she cherished the time that she spent with them, especially the time spent with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are a daughter, Elaine Malone, and three sons, Larry Hines, Jerry Hines and Paul (Dena) Hines. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Friday, December 6, in Apostolic Christian Temple, 164 West Wylie Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Myron C. Jones II officiating. Burial will be private.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.