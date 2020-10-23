Irene Elizabeth Sowinsky, 97, of Shallotte, N.C., formerly of McDonald, passed away March 7, 2020. She was born in Presto October 21, 1922, a daughter of the late Nicholas Zierden and Mary Fuhrer Zierden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sowinsky; and brothers, Henry and Nicholas Zierden.

Irene was well known for her love of polkas and her vegetable garden. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother and a devoted Gram/Ge to her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters, Marie Drew of Decatur, Ga., Donna Smith (William) of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.; son, Edward J. Sowinsky (Joyce) of Cecil; and brother, Robert Zierden of Marienville. In addition, Irene is survived by three grandchildren, Jeffrey Drew (Laura) of Jackson, Wy., Michael Drew (Michele) Newnan of Ga. and Dr. Kelly Faddis (James) of Great Falls, Va.; and four great-grandchildren, Tea Drew, Grace and Cate Drew and twins Natalie and McKenzie Faddis.

Due to current health conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Irene's name to: Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Center, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.