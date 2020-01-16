Irene Geraldine "Gerri" Robinson Pollock, 87, of Hustead Heights, Georges Township, went home to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ Monday, January 13, 2020.

She was born March 10, 1932, in Rices Landing.

Preceding her in death were her parents, John L. Robinson and Irene Bise Robinson; her husband of 52 years, the Rev. Edward A. Pollock Jr.; brothers John E. Robinson and Samuel Robinson; and sister Gladys Kitchen.

Surviving are her three children, Edward A. Pollock III and wife Vinnetta, Paul Eugene Pollock and wife Carole and Deborah "Debbie" Miller and husband Brian; grandchildren Edward Pollock IV, Abbey Pollock, Benjamin Pollock, Jonathan Pollock, Paul Pollock Jr., Caitlyn Pollock, Jacquelyn Weakland and husband Adam, Sondra Costa and husband Kevin and Amanda St Cyr and husband Jarrod; great-grandchildren Brooke Pollock, Evan Weakland, Ella Weakland, Gavin Costa, Avery Costa, Gideon St Cyr and Paisley St Cyr; sisters Mabel Weiler and Emma Ewart; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.

Gerri was a member of First Baptist Church in Fairchance, the Friendship Sunday School Class and was very instrumental in starting ladies dartball and keeping it going.

The family will greet friends and family from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Dean C. Whitmarsh Funeral Home, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, and from 1 to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Sunday, January 19, in First Baptist Church, 17 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with the Rev. Peter Malik officiating. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.