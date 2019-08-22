Irene Mary Matsko (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc
323 Fourth St.
California, PA
15419
(724)-938-2210
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc
323 Fourth St.
California, PA 15419
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc
323 Fourth St.
California, PA 15419
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc
323 Fourth St.
California, PA 15419
View Map
Obituary
Irene Mary Matsko, 94, of California, Pa., died Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

She was born Tuesday, October 7, 1924, in Daisytown, the daughter of the late John and the late Mary (Kolesar) Gregor.

She was a member of the former Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church in California.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, William Basil Matsko (1964); grandson, Steve Matty Jr. (1999); and two brothers, John and George Gregor.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Deanna Dawn (Steve) Matty, Colleen Debreczeni (John Newman) and William Matsko (Joan Cessna) all of California, Pa. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Ryan Scott Matty and wife Shannon, Melonie Shumaker and husband Brian, Lauren Renee (Corey) Matsko-Snyder, Megan Ashley Matsko (Rob Wolpink), William Matsko, III, Kirsten Taylor Matsko, Mallory McKenzie Matsko; two great-grandchildren, Brian Shumaker, Jr. and Madison Matty Shumaker; and one great-great-grandson, Mason William Henry Snyder.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, and until 11 a.m. on Saturday when funeral services will be held in the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, Pa.

Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, California, Pa.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019
