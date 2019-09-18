Irene Petri Tustin Lohr, 90, of Wheeling, W.Va., passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Belmont Manor, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 24, 1929, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ottavio and Maria Orlandini Petri, who migrated to the U.S. and were 100 % Italian.

Irene had a nurses aide certificate and she volunteered at Valley Hospice where she enjoyed sitting and talking with the residents and she donated her time to the Disabled Veterans Hospital. She was a member of West Alexander Christian Church where she sang in the choir for over 40 years. Irene was also a lifetime member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #656-West Alexander where she was highly respected. She was also was very active in many other organizations, especially West Alexander parades, the Red Hat Society at Altenheim and as an officer at Belmont Manor.

Irene was a huge sport advocate, especially baseball, and she also loved fishing and camping. She was well loved by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, George Tustin in 1988; second husband, Hudson Lohr in 2005; daughter, Norma J. Schubert; three sisters, Albina Allison, Ada Reed and Ida Roque; and two brothers, Raymond "Bruno" Petri and Tony Petri.

Irene is survived by her three children, George R. (Annette) Tustin of Waynesburg, Nancy L. Newman of Wheeling, W.Va. and Horst (Janie "Willie") Lohr of Bethesda, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and two grand-pets, Jaxon and Dino.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19 in Kepner Funeral Homes, 166 Kruger Street, Wheeling, W.Va., 304-242-2311, and from 11 a.m., until the time of service at 1 p.m., Friday, September 20, in West Alexander First Christian Church, 124 Main Street, West Alexander, PA 15376 with Reverend Bruce Graff officiating. Interment will follow in West Alexander Cemetery.

There will also be an American Legion Auxiliary service held 4 p.m. Thursday, September 19, in Kepner Funeral Homes, 166 Kruger Street, Wheeling, W.Va.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Alexander First Christian Church, 124 Main Street, West Alexander, PA 15376 and West Virginia , 122 South High Street, Morgantown, WV 26501.

