Martha Irene Roebuck, 79, of Dilliner, Pa., passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, following a brief illness. Born in Morgantown August 15, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Babe and Marjorie Wright Sowers.

A graduate of Morgantown High School and Morgantown Business School, she worked as secretary for the dean of the School of Mining at West Virginia University until the births of her sons. She later worked for many years in the deli of the Point Marion Foodland. Irene attended the former St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church in Bobtown.

Following the unfortunately early death of her husband, she entirely devoted herself to her children and grandchildren. Known as "Grandma Reney," there was nothing that she wouldn't do for her grandchildren. Her home was transformed into a playground for the frequent visits from her beloved grandchildren, with Grandma Reney acting as pancake chef, back-scratcher and master puzzle-builder.

After her love of family, she was best known for her love of animals. In addition to the many house pets that she loved and cared for throughout her life, she made her home a sanctuary for animals of all kinds, whether it was a local stray cat or the wildlife that visited her back yard.

Surviving are her son, Steven of Carmichaels, together with Trish Kuis, their sons Sonny and Steven, and Trish's daughter Sidney. Also surviving are her son, Michael of Brooklyn, N.Y., his wife Karen Hughes and their daughter Carter. In addition, she is survived by her cousin, Maxine (Ross) Cutshall of Willowick, Ohio.

Her husband, John M. "Sonny" Roebuck, passed away March 9, 2000. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Buddy.

In light of the current health pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the St. Ignatius Worship Site of the St. Matthias Parish in Bobtown. A memorial service will be planned for a later, more appropriate date. Irene will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.

Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.

Remembrances may be left for the family at www.herod-rishel.com.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Irene's love of animals, it is suggested that memorials be offered to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.