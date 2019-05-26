Irene Starinsky Watson, 89, formerly of Monongahela, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 28, 2018, in John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital, Thomasville, Ga., with her adoring family at her side.

A celebration of her life and legacy will be held graveside at 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, in Monongahela Cemetery, with the Rev. Mark Woomer officiating. A gathering of family and friends will follow the services.

Memorial remembrances in her honor may be made to Monongahela Area Library, 813 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.

Arrangements are under the direction of Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, Point Marion.