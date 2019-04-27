Irene V. Madej, 96, of Monongahela, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at The Baptist Home in Mt. Lebanon. She was born May 16, 1922, in Monongahela, a daughter of Paul and Anna Hako Estok.

Irene was a lifelong resident of Monongahela, a homemaker and beautician. She was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Church (St. Anthony's), its Altar Rosary Christian Mothers, and worked actively with the church women for the annual summer Festa and spaghetti dinners. She was a volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Monessen. For many years, Irene was a member of the Monongahela Valley Hospital Auxiliary and was formally honored for her many hours of volunteer service.

She is survived by her son, Greg (Kathryn) Madej of Washington; daughter Debra Flock of Mt. Lebanon; six grandchildren, Andrea Scanlon, Seth Madej, Melissa Griffin, Bradley Flock, John Bechtol and Maralee Williams; five great-grandchildren, Kyle and Meghan Scanlon, Eli and Carter Griffin, Maya Williams; niece Nancy Bagnull; and nephew James Galloway.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Madej; brother John Estok; and three sisters, Anne Liptak, Mary Dzik and Susan Papak.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, in St. Damien of Molokai Church. Committal service and interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to The Auxiliary of MVHR-Monongahela Valley Hospital, 1163 Country Club Road, Monongahela, or to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1701 Grand Boulevard, Monessen, PA 15062.

