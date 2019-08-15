Iris Catherine Kehm

Obituary
Iris Catherine Kehm, 86, of Cecil, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in her home.

She was born November 3, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John W. and Elsie Marie Moore Hunt.

She was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church and McDonald-Cecil Senior Citizens. She enjoyed cooking and baking.

Surviving are a daughter, Jan (Ron) Vanhorenbeck; a son, Paul (Maureen) Kehm Jr.; and grandsons, Hayden and Nathan Kehm, all of Cecil.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul E. Kehm Sr.; son, David Kehm; brother, Donald Hunt; sisters, Eleanor O'Hanlon and Marion Reeves.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, August 16 at Venice Presbyterian Church, where services will be held at 1 p.m., with Pastor Gary Chorpenning officiating.

Interment will follow in Venice Cemetery.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 15, 2019
