Irma Jean Brna Kiger, 84, of Washington, died Friday, December 27, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born on March 4, 1935, in Roscoe, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Bessie P. Kenny O'Korn.

Mrs. Kiger was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church.

Irma was a member of the Washington County Senior Citizens Center and enjoyed bowling, crocheting, bingo, baking and cooking. In her earlier years, she loved dancing and traveling.

In 1956, she married Francis E. Brna, who died January 3, 1985. On March 5, 1988, she married Ralph E. Kiger, who died April 9, 1994.

Surviving are a son, Richard M. (Judith M.) Brna of Washington; a daughter, Denise R. (Michael) Kusky of Washington; three grandchildren, Matthew Brna, Michael (Cora) Brna and Caleb Brna; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sons, Edward and Ronald Brna, and five siblings, Jack O'Korn, Lawrence O'Korn, Marcella Shaffer, Katherine Troup and Edith King.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Friday, January 3, 2020, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2835 East Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

