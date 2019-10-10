Isabel Berry, 78, of Rices Landing, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 4, 1941, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Horvath Wounick.

Isabel was a 1959 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan Junior/Senior High School. For more than 30 years, she owned and operated Isabel's Catering and Baked Goods, managed the deli/bakery at the I.G.A. store in Waynesburg and was the pastry baker at Dolfi's Restaurant in Masontown, as well as owner of Berry's, Home of the Grannyburger, in Dry Tavern.

Before her illness, Isabel was a member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed visiting other local churches to share in worship services several times each month.

Isabel continued to enjoy baking and cooking for her family and friends as her health permitted. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time in Florida with her daughter and grandchildren.

On November 28, 1959, Isabel married her one true love, Emil "Hobo" Berry, with whom she was about to celebrate 60 years of marriage.

Isabel is survived by her loving husband "Hobo"; her son, August "Junior" Berry of Rices Landing and his wife, Beth, and grandchildren Annie of Houston, Texas, Ariel of Rices Landing and Jesse of Austin, Texas; her daughter, Isabel Sukijbumrung and her husband, Pakorn "Pawn" and grandchildren Andrew, Matthew and Emilie Sukijbumrung, all of Tampa, Fla.; brother-in-law Irvin "Dump" Berry; sisters-in-law Cora Rennie of Ohio, Valette Sankovich of Marianna and Marie Haines of Rices Landing; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Isabel was preceded in death by her brother, John "JW" Wounick (Mill); sister Mary "Sister" Makita (John); niece Isabel "Bell" Makita; and numerous other family members.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Saturday, October 12, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with Pastor David McElroy officiating. Interment will be in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.