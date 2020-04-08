Iva June Batie, 91, of Washington, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born June 28, 1928, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Joseph C. Brown and Edna Patterson Brown.

Mrs. Batie attended Washington Hight School and worked as a self-employed beautician for many years.

She enjoyed playing cards, reading, watching movies and going to the casino. In addition, she loved cooking and watching QVC.

Deceased are her husband, William Taylor, who died August 16, 1994; her stepfather, Clyde Brown; a grandson, Michael Brown; and siblings Joseph Brown, Goldie Brown and Myrtle Galloway.

Surviving are two sons, James "Reggie" (Christine) Brown of Milwaukee, Wis., and Michael Brown of St. Lake City, Utah; five daughters, Janet Dickerson of Pittsburgh, Donna Brown of Washington, Rachelle Taylor of New York City, Rosalind Cassell of Bowie, Md., and Kathy Taylor of Washington; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.