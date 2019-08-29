J. Clayton Walters, 76, of Jefferson, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born June 30, 1943, in Rices Landing, a son of the late John Martin and Stella Bise Walters.

Clayton was a 1960 graduate of Cumberland Township High School.

He worked as a lineman for C&P Telephone, Bell Atlantic and then Verizon for many years.

Clayton was a social member of the American Legion Post 954, Jefferson.

He is survived by two children, Lisa Conlon of Silver Spring, Md., and John Brendan Walters of Silver Spring; two grandsons, Matthew and Joseph Conlon; and two sisters, Violet Shumaker of Evans, Colo., and Joanne (Joe) Rush of Washington.

Deceased are two brothers, Floyd Walters and Merle Walters, and a sister, Gloria Hartley.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, with the Rev. Todd Stemple officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

