J. Eugene Neff, 89, of Washington, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Sunrise of Upper St. Clair.He was born in Chicago February 23, 1930, a son of the late Rev. Willis and Mary Brown Neff.

He graduated from Twin Falls High School, Idaho; McPherson College, Kansas; and Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind.. He worked as a librarian in Ft. Wayne, Ind., and at Slippery Rock University.

On August 13, 1966, in Wyers Cave, Va., he married Phyllis Wampler Neff, who survives him. They have two sons, Eric (Jen) Neff of Ft. Mill, S.C., and Andrew (Debbie) Neff of Washington; grandchildren Caleb Neff, Joshua Neff, Jeremiah Neff, Grace Neff, Isaac Neff, Renee Neff, Sunny Shaw, Sydney Shaw and Sam Shaw. Also surviving are three nieces and a nephew.

Gene was a family man, faithful and steady, easy-going, quick with puns and subtle humor. He was always busy around the farm and house, finding creative ways to make things work. Interests were genealogy, reading, gardening, animals, travel, and concerts.

Gene was active in church, singing, serving and working behind-the-scenes. He was a longtime member of Living Word Church, New Wilmington, a founding member of Cornerstone Community Church of New Castle, and most recently a member of Central Assembly of God in Houston. He sang in the Bach Choir of Grove City and ACTS Community Choir of Slippery Rock and Butler.

He was preceded in death by a young daughter, Janeen Neff; and a sister, Dorothy Neff.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Central Assembly of God, 145 McGovern Road, Houston. A memorial service will be at noon, followed by a lunch. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CrownFinancialMinistries.com.