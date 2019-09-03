J. Frank Sanders, 85, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Born July 17, 1934, he was a son of the late Mary and Daniel Sanders and loving brother to Tim (Debbie) Sanders of Washington.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Lois Czdankiewicz, Lola (Tony) Sprader, Dave Sanders and Joyce Walter.

Frank loved karoke. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of American Legion Post 175, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 927, Elks Lodge 0846, Arms Club and Moose Lodge 22. Frank will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Per Frank's request, there will be no viewing. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, in Washington Cemetery, 498 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, with full military honors.

Arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

