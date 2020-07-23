Hollis McCrea Jr. peacefully passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the home he loved for more than 32 years in Hampton, Va.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church. A lifetime Catholic, he was passionate about reading at daily Mass. Second to his strong faith was his fervor for golf and travel. He spent many enjoyable years doing both with his wife, Andrea.

He was predeceased by his father and mother, Hollis Sr. and Gertrude; his sister, Mary Carol; and his first wife, Gerene.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Andrea; daughter Annmarie Dolson (Ken) of Brentwood, Calif.; son Michael V. McCrea (Lisa) of Boerne, Texas; son Robert S. McCrea (Roxanne) of San Antonio, Texas; son Christopher V. McCrea of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren Robyn, Sean, Jake, Joel and Catalina. He also leaves behind mother-in-law Helen "Muzzie" Kapolka of Scenery Hill (Hollis loved her cooking and huge family gatherings); brother-in-law Dennis Kapolka (Lorraine) of Rostraver Township; sister-in-law Candace O'Shea (Kevin) of Wheeling, W.Va.; sister-in-law Vanessa Martin (Ken) of Eighty Four; and brother-in-law Jeff Kapolka (Debi) of Centerville, Ohio.

Hollis was born in Anaconda, Mont., in 1932. His interest in the Army began as a member of ROTC at the University of Montana. He graduated in 1953 and was commissioned a second lieutenant. His civilian education also includes a Master of Science Degree in Nuclear Engineering from North Carolina State University.

Early assignments in Korea and Vietnam toughened him for a long Army career. Hollis had held a wide variety of important command and staff positions proudly rising to the rank of Major General in the Army.Highlights of 34 years in the Army include service planning staff officer in the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Plans, Washington, D.C., and commanding an Air Defense Artillery Battalion at Fort Bliss, Texas. General McCrea filled several positions with the Air Defense Artillery Branch of the Officer Personnel Directorate, including duty as executive officer.

He completed the Army War College, then served as deputy director for Studies and Concepts, Combat Development Directorate, Air Defense School, Fort Bliss, Texas. He was then sent to Europe, where he commanded the 108th Air Defense Artillery Group. While in Germany, he also served as assistant chief of staff G-1 (Personnel) with VII Corps.

Key positions at Fort Bliss include director of plans and training, chief of staff and finally deputy commander of the Army Air Defense Center. General McCrea also commanded the Army Element for the North American Air Defense Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Then he was deputy commander for Operations with the 32nd Army Air Defense Command, U.S. Army Europe. His storied Army career ended with retirement at Fort Monroe, Va., in 1987. Awards and decorations which General McCrea had received include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal (with one Oak Leaf Cluster). He also holds the Army Commendation Medal (with one Oak Leaf Cluster) and the Parachutist Badge.

Monsignor Barrett provided home visits, gentle counsel, kind reflections and spiritual guidance. Dear friends Lynwood, Javier, Tim and Mike were always there for him even in difficult times.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made in Hollis' honor to St. Joseph Church, 512 Buckroe Avenue, Hampton, VA 23664.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, in R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 South Armistead Avenue, Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hampton. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.