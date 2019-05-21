A joyous celebration in Heaven occurred on Sunday, May 19, 2019, when Joyce Lorraine Bonnell Pascarella Caserta, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior, while surrounded by her loving family and dog, Cody at her home. Lorraine was born January 14, 1935, in Sunnyside, Forward Township, a daughter of the late Floyd and Margaret Staffen Bonnell.

Lorraine graduated from Elizabeth High School Class of 1952, where she was a majorette. On August 14, 1954, Lorraine married Dominick Pascarella, who predeceased her in 1995. She was a devoted daughter, mother, sister, homemaker and neighbor.

For seven years, she was employed at the Daily Republican newspaper in Monongahela. In 1997, she retired from Riverside Iron & Steel in Black Diamond as office manager after 36 years of service. In the early 60s, Lorraine raced twin engine go carts at the Sunny Side Speedway in an all-male competition. She was a member of River Hill Church of Christ and later a member of Full Gospel Church of California, where she was on the board, treasurer and a Sunday school teacher. She was active on her class reunion committee, treasurer of the New Eagle AARP, and volunteered at Monongahela Senior Center and for Showboat productions. She belonged to Friends of the Library of Monongahela, where she also volunteered.

Lorraine was an avid traveler, enjoyed working in her flower garden and taking exercise classes at the YMCA. She belonged to two Red Hat Societies: Perryopolis Purple Passions and Monongahela Scarlet Sisters.

On May 1, 2010, Lorraine married James Caserta of Venetia.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Blandon Withers; her brother, Pastor Lgene Bonnell; and two stepchildren, Jamie and Terry Caserta.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Jim, of nine years; daughter Renee (Kevin) Pascarella Brusnahan; and son Gregory Pascarella, all of Monongahela; four stepchildren, Dianne (James) Welsh and Donna Hillman, all of Venetia; four stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 23, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 24, in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 W. Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, with Pastor Gene Spear officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Full Gospel Church, 507 Green Street, California, PA 15419, or , 1100 Liberty Avenue E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.