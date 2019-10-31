J. Richard Masquelier, 90, of McDonald, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born March 24, 1929, in McDonald, a son of Julien A. and Sophia Stemmler Masquelier.

Mr. Masquelier was a Korean War veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and worked at Duquesne Light for over 30 years, retiring as director of personnel.

Richard was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and a talented artist. He painted and sketched in several mediums. After his retirement, he volunteered for Meals on Wheels in McDonald for over 20 years. Richard was also an amateur farmer, raising steers, pigs, goats and horses. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was married for 58 years to his beloved wife, Carol Fleischman, who predeceased him.

Surviving are two daughters, Melissa A. Mohon of McDonald and Cara L. Lynch of Woodbine, Md.; a niece, Vicki (Bob) Zyra of McDonald; great-nephew Jeff Zyra of McDonald; and two granddaughters, Mallory and Hannah Mohon.

Deceased is a sister, Dorothy Vermeulen.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where services will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 5. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Meals on Wheels, 202 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.