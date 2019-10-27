Jace Daniel Duncan, 52, of Washington, previously a 20-year resident of Cleveland, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born March 2, 1967, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph Henry Duncan, Sr. and Josephine Albina Fisher Duncan.

Jace had attended McGuffey High School.

He enjoyed woodworking, automotive and mechanic work, helping family with repairs on their vehicles and breeding finches.

Surviving are six children, Melanie (Brandon) Diederich, Daniel Duncan, Justin (Judy) Scears, Amber Scears, and Ashlee and J.J. Ricter, who were both raised as his children; four sisters, Jane Christopher, Jeanette (John) Robles, June (Keith) Wilkerson and Tammy Duncan; numerous grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are five siblings, Joyce Stray, Joseph "Buzz" Duncan, Jr., Josephine Gray, John Duncan and Jackie Phillips.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. There will be no service.