Bethlehem Baptist Trustee

Jack A. Fike, 80, of Waynesburg, died at 11:15 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.

He was born Thursday, February 23, 1939, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Joseph W. "Bud" Fike and Effie Mae McDowell Fike.

Mr. Fike was a 40-year member of Bethlehem Baptist Church at Ruff Creek, where he served as a trustee for 24 years. He served for seven years with the Pennsylvania National Guard 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry, and was honorably discharged as a Specialist Five, E-4. Mr. Fike was a member for 38 years of the Beallsville Masonic Lodge 237, Free & Accepted Masons.

He loved to watch auto racing and, when his health permitted, loved hunting.

He was a 1958 graduate of Waynesburg High School. From 1971 to 1988, he worked as an electrician at the Bethlehem Coal Mine No. 58. In 1990, he started and was owner/operator of Fike's Auto Sales in Waynesburg, retiring in 2002.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Burnette Fike, whom he married September 15, 1973.

Also surviving are three sons, Robert A. Fike of Waynesburg, Ronald A. (Brenda Kay) Fike of Fredericksburg, Va., and Randall A. (Brenda Lee) Fike of Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Robert, Misty, Brittany, Tara, Danielle, Krysta and Aaron; three stepgrandchildren, Brian, Keona and Selina; 12 great-grandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret "Peg" Ross of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sons, Richard A. Fike and J. Jay Fike; a sister, Inez E. Horner; and two brothers, Martin Louis Fike and Robert C. Fike.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, with the Rev. David Earnest officiating. Burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville. Graveside military rites will be accorded by Veterans of Greene County.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.