Jack B. Davis, 88, of Norwalk, passed from this life to the next surrounded by his loving family, at home, September 16, 2019. He was born September 18, 1930 in Waynesburg, to the late Don C. and Olive Markel Davis.

Jack instilled the values of faith, family, and hard work into those who knew him. He settled in the Norwalk area from Erie County, and working was his hobby. To mention a few places, he had worked for Fruehauf Trailer Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Wikel Dairy, the Ohio Turnpike, J & M Contractors (he was the founder), and had most recently during retirement for Firelands Chevrolet.

Survivors include his wife of over 68 years, Mary Lou Kiger; children, Linda Lou (Jimmy) Johnson of Norwalk, Kathleen Denise (Barry) Moore of Spraggs, James (Michelle) Davis of Norwalk; daughter in-law, Sharon Davis of Fla.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Hawn of Pittsburgh and Shirley Policz of Jefferson.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Bronson Davis in January of 2018; and siblings, Edward, Donald, Roy, Frank, Ked, Skeets and Alberta.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the noon service Thursday, September 19, in Victory Baptist Church, 132 Gallup Avenue, Norwalk, OH 44857, where Jack was a member and ordained Deacon for many years. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Victory Baptist Church, Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, OH 44857. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.