Jack Boyd Piatt Sr., prominent western Pennsylvania entrepreneur, died peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020, surrounded by family at the age of 92.

He was born January 8, 1928, a son to late Harold Boyd Piatt and Violet Marie Amos in Washington, and graduated from Trinity High School in 1945 as well as graduating summa cum laude from the "School of Hard Knocks". Jack was Chairman of the Board of Millcraft Industries, a company which he started in 1957 with roots in the manufacturing business. Through vision, hard work, and partnership, he built Millcraft from a small machine shop into a multifaceted company with interests in steel, mining, real estate, hospitality, banking, insurance and many other diverse industries.

In the late 1980's Jack was the visionary mind behind Southpointe, an extremely successful 800-acre mixed-use development project located in Cecil Township, PA. In 2005, he turned his ideas and focus toward developing downtown Pittsburgh. The first venture of this development was purchasing the former Lazarus department store and renovating it into what is now known as Piatt Place. The success of the Piatt Place project encouraged the Piatt family to invest further in revitalizing many challenging projects in downtown Pittsburgh and the surrounding region. His vision for a better western PA continues to this day and his legacy will last well into the future.

Jack loved socializing with friends, at his namesake restaurant, Jacksons in Southpointe with a Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio in hand. He always enjoyed entertaining others and consistently threw generous parties. These events were sure to have great live music, food, drinks and comradery which was almost always guaranteed to be followed up with an incredible fireworks display. Over the years Jack befriended many great musicians, sports figures, and celebrities such as Chet Atkins, Charlie Pride, Boots Randolph, Buffalo Bob Smith, Arnold Palmer, Mel Blount, Franco Harris, Stan Musial, Lonnie Shorr, Woody Woodbury and many more.

Jack was extremely generous with his time, advice, passion, and hospitality. He proudly gave back to the community by serving on numerous non-profit boards such as The Senator John Heinz History Center, Robert Morris University, Waynesburg University, Pittsburgh History and Landmarks and St. Clair Hospital. He proudly served as a director of the Federal Reserve Board of Cleveland as well as the Federal Home Loan Bank and holds an honorary Doctorate Degree from Waynesburg University. In addition to serving the community, he also honorably served our country from 1945-1948 as a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army in the Ordinance Department.

He is predeceased by his brother, Clark Ray "Bud" Piatt; sister, Leila Rose Piatt; and beloved wife, Kathleen S. Piatt. He is survived by his six children; daughters; Rebecca (Robert) Selway, Gina Johnston; and sons; Jack (Linnea), Rodney (Terrie), Lucas (Renee) and Marcus (Jaslynn). He is also survived by his 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and the mother of his first four children, Thelma Jean Ritchie Piatt.

One of his favorite sayings was: "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift, which is why we call it the present." Jack Piatt lived every moment of his life as if it were a gift and he was a gift to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, funeral arrangements are private.

As he would have wanted it, a celebration of life event will be planned for family and friends in 2021. With fireworks.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Southpointe CEO Association Leadership Scholarship Program in honor of Jack Boyd Piatt. This fund is administered by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and supports scholarships to individuals who have demonstrated excellence in leadership.