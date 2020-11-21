1/1
Jack Butterfield
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack Butterfield, 82, of Avella, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side.

He was born January 13, 1938, in Taylorstown, a son of the late Roy and Emma Cunningham Butterfield.

Jack had been a resident of Taylorstown all his life. He graduated from Claysville High School in 1956. Jack was a member of Taylorstown Christian Church.

He married Leona Bowland December 22, 1962, and they were happily married for 57 years.

Jack was employed as a laborer for McAnallan Corporation for 20 years until his retirement in 1985. He enjoyed hanging out at the Taylorstown American Legion Post #907 talking to friends, working with his boys at their businesses, and tinkering in the garage. Jack loved hunting, gardening, landscaping, mowing grass and most of all, getting his morning coffee with Leona.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Kendel Butterfield of Taylorstown, Jeff (Tracy) Butterfield of West Alexander and Jay (Debbie) Butterfield of Taylorstown; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey Chase Butterfield, Taylor Smith, Zachary Smith, Maggie Butterfield, Jeremiah Butterfield, Emily Butterfield, Abbey Butterfield, Jacob Butterfield and Jenna Butterfield; two great-grandchildren, Rory and Tristan Butterfield; two siblings, Wilda "Sis" Dillon of Claysville and Kenneth "Butch" Butterfield of Washington.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Leroy "Buck" Butterfield and Ethel Mae "Pete" Butterfield.

At the request of the family, all services will be private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.






Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
3275 W. ROY FURMAN HWY
Rogersville, PA 15359
(724) 499-5181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved