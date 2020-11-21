Jack Butterfield, 82, of Avella, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side.

He was born January 13, 1938, in Taylorstown, a son of the late Roy and Emma Cunningham Butterfield.

Jack had been a resident of Taylorstown all his life. He graduated from Claysville High School in 1956. Jack was a member of Taylorstown Christian Church.

He married Leona Bowland December 22, 1962, and they were happily married for 57 years.

Jack was employed as a laborer for McAnallan Corporation for 20 years until his retirement in 1985. He enjoyed hanging out at the Taylorstown American Legion Post #907 talking to friends, working with his boys at their businesses, and tinkering in the garage. Jack loved hunting, gardening, landscaping, mowing grass and most of all, getting his morning coffee with Leona.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Kendel Butterfield of Taylorstown, Jeff (Tracy) Butterfield of West Alexander and Jay (Debbie) Butterfield of Taylorstown; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey Chase Butterfield, Taylor Smith, Zachary Smith, Maggie Butterfield, Jeremiah Butterfield, Emily Butterfield, Abbey Butterfield, Jacob Butterfield and Jenna Butterfield; two great-grandchildren, Rory and Tristan Butterfield; two siblings, Wilda "Sis" Dillon of Claysville and Kenneth "Butch" Butterfield of Washington.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Leroy "Buck" Butterfield and Ethel Mae "Pete" Butterfield.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

