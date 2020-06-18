Jack Callender Ullom, 82, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Lexington Medical Center.

Jack was born May 24, 1938, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Jennings Hupp Ullom and Helen Callender Ullom.

He was a graduate of Washington High School in Washington, and retired from AT&T as a craftsman with more than 35 years of service.

Jack was a devoted father and grandfather and was affectionately known as Gampy. He was always able to repair anything around the house that stopped working, and he made a hobby out of repairing and refurbishing items during his early years of retirement.

Jack was very recently predeceased by his wife of more than 59 years, Kathryn A. Ullom.

Surviving are daughters Lori Sharpe, Lynn Ballentine and Kara Garrison (Glen), and grandchildren Garrett and Grant Sharpe, Candace and Bennett Ballentine and Evan Varnadore. Jack is also survived by a sister, Donna Carmichael (James) of Colfax, N.C.

He was predeceased by son-in-law Roger B. Ballentine.

Due to current circumstances, there will be a private family burial.

