Jack D. "Pig" Davis Sr., 95, a proud lifelong resident of Langeloth, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019, in St. Cair Hospital, Mt. Lebanon.

He was born February 8, 1924, a son of the late Jesse Thomas Davis Sr. and Nancy Mae Saddler Davis.

He was born, raised and proud to live his entire life in Langeloth, where he was a founding member of the Langeloth Church of Christ. He was a 1941 graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown and retired from St. Joe after 25 years of service. He was a 50-year member of the Richard Vaux Masonic Lodge 454 and greatly enjoyed the many times shared with his dear friends as a member of the Burgettstown Senior Citizens, where he also served as a volunteer for their Meals on Wheels program.

He joins his loving wife of 57 years, Kathleen Allas Davis, who preceded him in death September 11, 2000.

He is survived by his children, Beverly (Gary) Rankin, Barbara (Ralph) Scott, Jack D. Davis Jr. (Renay) and Charles (Shawn) Davis; his seven grandchildren, Todd Rankin (Marlo), Brian C. Davis (Dana), Tricia Rankin Quinque (Edward), Tori Rankin Davidson (Dan), Jack Finnigan Davis, Ben Charles Davis and Mary Shannon Davis; and his 14 great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Marion "Stump" Davis, Vera Davis Culley, Jesse Thomas "JT" Davis Jr., George L. Davis and Donald Dean Davis.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, in Langeloth Church of Christ, 1368 Langeloth Road, Langeloth with Tom Derby officiating. Everyone is kindly asked to go directly to the church on Thursday morning. He will be laid to rest in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory. A Masonic service will be held Wednesday evening in the funeral home.

Those wishing to remember Jack in a special way may make a donation in his memory to the Burgettstown Area Senior Citizens Association, 200 Senior Way, Burgettstown, PA 15021, and/or Family Hospice of UPMC, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243, www.familyhospicepa.org.