Jack E. "Eddie" Fowler, 47, of Centerville, died unexpectedly in Mon Valley Hospital, a result of natural causes.

He was born July 1, 1972, in Jacksonville, Fla., a son of David and Jackie Greer Fowler of Jacksonville.

He attended Sandlewood High School and had been self-employed in home remodeling. He owned and operated Above the Rest, Painting and Repair for more than 18 years.

Mr. Fowler enjoyed NASCAR, the NFL, working and his family.

On June 12, 2012, he married Theresa Lloyd Fowler, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are two daughters, Callie Horton of Orlando, Fla., and Nicole Fowler of Centerville; a son, Jonathan Fowler of Centerville; a sister, Jennifer Bonkowski (Lucian) of Jacksonville; one niece and one nephew.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 15, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Interment will be private. A gues tbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.