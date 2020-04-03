Jack Martin Moore Jr., 71, of Prosperity, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home.

He was born September 27, 1948, in Washington, a son of the late Jack Martin Moore Sr. and Ruth Main Moore.

Jack was a graduate of Trinity High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He worked at Universal Steel in Bridgeville and was a member of the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post #175.

Jack played chess online and followed politics closely; he liked to keep abreast of current events.

He was a very giving man and very protective of friends and family, and loved his cats and dog.

On April 6, 2010, he married Teresa "Terri" Cecchini, who survives.

Also surviving is a brother, James Moore.

Deceased is a sister Lois Martin.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

For more information and guestbook, visit www.NealFuneralHome.com.