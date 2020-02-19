Jack R. Beisner, 82, of McMurray, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Barbara Beisner for 62 years; loving father of Kimberly (Ron) Ordy, Robert (Karen) Beisner and Dean (Sharon) Beisner; proud grandfather of Ashley (Mark) Pino, Adam Ordy, Aaron (Caitlin) Ordy, Chad and Jack W. Beisner and Dean Jr. and Caitlin Beisner; caring great-grandfather of Tyson and Addison Pino and Layla Liggett; and son of the late Vernon and Edith Beisner.

Jack was a lifelong resident and graduate of Peters Township High School. He was the founder and owner of Fawn Valley Asphalt for 44 years. Jack also enjoyed building model trains, photography and loved traveling. His favorite holiday was Christmas. He loved putting up the tree, Christmas shopping with his wife and seeing the family always come together. Jack will be remembered for his strong faith and, most of all, love of family.

Friends and family are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, in Upper St. Clair Alliance Church, 2510 Old Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Upper St. Clair Alliance Church for missions.

