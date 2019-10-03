Jack R. Morton, 84, of Bentleyville, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in his home. He was born March 14, 1935, in Bentleyville, a son of Clarence and Martha Deneen Morton.

Jack was a member of Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church in Eighty Four and a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served in the Korean War. He retired with over 32 years of employment as a lineman first class for West Penn Power, Chartiers Division in Washington. Most of his life was spent working on his farm as well as doing custom work for others. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling the United States and abroad.

He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Scherer and her husband Wayne of Eighty Four and Barbara Campbell and her husband Gary of Bentleyville; four grandchildren, Jennifer Nadine Sallinger and her husband Jesse, Kevin Wayne Scherer and his wife Nichole, Colby Lynn Campbell and Kendra Marie Campbell and her fiancé Alex Ruffing; four great-grandchildren, Vincent Scherer, Lucas Sallinger, Skyler Scherer and Beau Sallinger; two sisters, Loretta Ruse and Lois Morton, both of Bentleyville; significant friends, Rena Alford, Jamie Beals, Brian and Amanda Rucienski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Knight Morton, who died May 4, 1975; son Terry Dale Morton, who died March 26, 2007; and two brothers, Clarence and Charles Morton.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 4, in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. Additional visitation will be held from 10 until the start of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, in Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330, with the Rev. John Dykstra officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad at the conclusion of the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.