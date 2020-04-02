Jack "Randy" Randell Johnson, 55, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home. He was born June 29, 1964, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Clyde and Virginia Crumblis Johnson.

He was a self-employed carpenter and construction worker. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved spending time with his family and his dog, Angel out in the woods, and loved shooting guns. He lived his life to the fullest.

Surviving are his son, Jack Randell Johnson Jr.; ex-wife Marion Jean (Danny) Johnson; stepdaughter Lottie (Patrick) Yeager; sisters Ronda (Rick) Vanderlee, Linda (Johnny) Johnson, Donna Kay Johnson, Patricia (Don) Greene.; one brother, Richard Johnson; niece Desera (Bryan) Johnson; nephew Richard Johnson; and two great-nieces, Ayrel and Nalla Kline.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 39 Maple Avenue, Cameron, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.