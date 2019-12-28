Jack Rea Jr., 89, of Washington, died Friday, December 27, 2019, in his home.

He was born June 6, 1930, in Washington, a son of the late Giovacchino Rea and Anna Paul Rea.

Mr. Rea graduated from Trinity High School in 1949. A Korean war veteran, he served in the Army from March 19, 1953 until his honorable discharge on January 28, 1955, with a rank of sergeant. His awards include the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. Rea was employed by Washington and Jefferson College as an athletic trainer for 36 years. He also worked for Coweison Funeral Home for five years and William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., for 13 years. During his time at Washington & Jefferson, he was also the house advisor for Beta Theta Pi Fraternity for 11 years.

Mr. Rea was a member of Avery United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the choir, American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 and the Elks. He possessed a beautiful singing voice and sang at many weddings over the years. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening.

A renowned athletic trainer, Mr. Rea assisted scholastic-age to professional-level athletes in their recovering from sports-related injuries. His awards include induction into Who's Who in Society in 1988; recognition as a founding father of the Pennsylvania Athletic Training Society in 1990; election to the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Washington/Greene County Chapter, in 1995, as well as a special congressional recognition for that distinction; receipt of Washington & Jefferson's Distinguished Service Award in 1997; election to the Washington & Jefferson Sports Hall of Fame in 2002; election to the Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame in 2004; and election to Trinity High School's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. In addition, in 2017, Washington & Jefferson College created the Jack Rea Athletic Staff Member- of-the-Year plaque, which hangs in the Henry Memorial Center.

On November 23, 1955, he married Dorris Hall, who survives.

Also surviving are two children, Rebecca (Donald) Booher and Jack (Kristi) Rea, both of Washington; a brother, Gaylord (Eleanor) Rea of Washington; a sister, Frances Hudak of Washington; four grandchildren, Billy (Christina), Brian (Megen), Kaitlyn and Jack II; two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Billy; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Viola Tarr and Lois Ann Fonner; and a brother, Albert Rea.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 30, in Avery United Methodist Church, 1100 Gabby Avenue, Washington. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

