Jacob "Jake" Brown, 41, of Burgettstown, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 14, 2019.

He was born August 9, 1978, in Windber, a son of Charles Brown Jr. and the late Grace Brown.

Jake enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, but most of all being with his son, "little" Jake. He will be remembered as being a loving father, brother and friend to many. He was always there for anyone that needed him.

He will be missed dearly by his son, Jacob "Jake" Brown; his siblings, Andrea Reed, Grace (Brian) Wilburn, Charlie (DeeDee) Brown, Lorie Brown and Jesse Brown; stepmother Sherri Brown; and his three nieces.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 and 5 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, December 19, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

