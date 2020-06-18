Jacqueline H. Rupprecht
1937 - 2020
Jacqueline H. Rupprecht, 83, of Scott Township, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was born February 10, 1937, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine Jablonski Stefko.

She was the beloved wife of the late Charles L. Rupprecht; loving mother of Charles A. (Kathleen) Rupprecht; cherished grandmother of Jessica (Michael) Fletcher and Kaitlyn Rupprecht; and great-grandmother of Audrey Fletcher.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20.

Memorials may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
